Say goodbye to cockroaches: Effective home remedies to get rid of pests

    Cockroaches thrive in damp, dirty environments, especially during the rainy season. Sealing cracks, maintaining cleanliness, and using natural repellents like boric acid, neem oil, and a baking soda-sugar mixture can effectively prevent and eliminate these pests.

    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 3:02 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

    Cockroaches are found in almost everyone's home. These tiny insects not only spread dirt but also produce carriers of many diseases. This problem is especially prevalent during the rainy season. Yes, due to rain, there is moisture everywhere in the house. In fact, the rainy season creates many problems for us.

    Sometimes cracks appear between the walls due to moisture. Various insects, especially cockroaches and ants, start coming out from these cracks. But having cockroaches roaming around the house is not good for health at all. However, with a few simple tips, you can prevent even a single cockroach from entering your home. Let's find out how now.

    Cockroaches often come out of cracks in walls due to moisture. That's why, in such a situation, the first thing you need to do to get rid of these insects is to repair the cracks. For this, use a good silicone sealant or plaster to seal the cracks. Also, to prevent cracks in the walls, you should prevent moisture from entering the wall.

    For this, notice where the moisture is coming from. Moisture can come to the wall due to various reasons like leakage in the pipeline or stagnation of water. Therefore, to prevent moisture, clean up stagnant water, repair water pipelines, etc. Also, ensure good ventilation in the room. Use air conditioners, fans, or window exhausts to increase airflow. This also removes moisture quickly.

    How to prevent cockroaches? You can very easily prevent cockroaches from entering your house without spending a rupee. You can make the existing ones run away. For this, use some ingredients available in your kitchen. Use insecticide spray or boric acid to kill cockroaches. Sprinkle boric acid on wall cracks. Or you can use neem oil or garlic paste. These also prevent cockroaches from entering the house.

    Do this, cockroaches will not enter the house Do you know? Cockroaches come more in whose house there is more moisture and dirt. To prevent these insects from entering your house, you should ensure that there is no garbage anywhere in the house. Also, food should be kept covered in a clean place. Walls and floors should be cleaned regularly. These help in preventing cockroaches.

    You can also get rid of cockroaches from home with these tips You can very easily make cockroaches run away from home with baking soda and sugar. Both of these are found in everyone's home. So how to use them? Do you know? Cockroaches eat sweet substances a lot.

    However, mix baking soda in sugar and keep it where cockroaches roam a lot. If cockroaches eat them, baking soda creates gas in the stomach of these insects. This kills cockroaches. How to prepare it.. Take equal amounts of baking soda and sugar in a small bowl and mix. Sprinkle this mixture in areas where cockroaches are most commonly seen. Sprinkle under the kitchen sink, in the corners of cupboards, or in floor cracks.

