Image Credit : instagram

Hailing from Shimla, Rubina won several beauty pageants. Although she aspired to be an IAS officer, her destiny led her to acting. She debuted in 2008 with the TV serial Chotti Bahu and later starred in Sasural Simar Ka. She's also appeared in shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She also won Bigg Boss 14.