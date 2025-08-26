Rubina Dilaik Birthday Special: Discover Her Ultimate Fitness Routine and Diet Plan
Rubina Dilaik recently turned 38! Born on August 26, 1987, in Shimla, the popular TV actress and mom of two stays super fit. Here’s a look at her inspiring fitness routine.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
How Rubina Dilaik Stays Fit
Rubina maintains her fitness through yoga, a healthy diet, and intermittent fasting. She also enjoys swimming and regular exercise. For a toned physique, she works out consistently, incorporating light cardio and treadmill sessions for enhanced strength.
Rubina Dilaik's Workout Routine
Rubina prefers home workouts over the gym. She focuses on core exercises like planks, bridges, and crunches. She also includes light cardio and strength training.
Rubina Dilaik Does Yoga for Mental Wellness
For flexibility and mental well-being, Rubina practices traditional and aerial yoga. She does poses like Vrksasana, Warrior Pose, and Surya Namaskar.
How Rubina Dilaik Burns Calories
Rubina incorporates exercises like stair climbing into her routine to burn calories and alleviate joint pain. She also enjoys climbing whenever possible.
Rubina Dilaik's Diet Plan
Rubina prioritizes fresh, homemade, nutritious meals with a high protein intake. She stays hydrated by drinking plenty of water, which boosts her metabolism.
About Rubina Dilaik's Career
Hailing from Shimla, Rubina won several beauty pageants. Although she aspired to be an IAS officer, her destiny led her to acting. She debuted in 2008 with the TV serial Chotti Bahu and later starred in Sasural Simar Ka. She's also appeared in shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She also won Bigg Boss 14.