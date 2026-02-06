Rose Day 2026: Discover the World’s Most Expensive and Luxurious Roses
Rose Day 2026 celebrates love with luxurious and rare roses. Discover the world’s priciest roses, including Juliet Rose, Louis XIV, Coffee Break, Black Baccara, and Pink Floyd, perfect for Valentine’s Week gifts.
Juliet Rose
The world's priciest rose, the Juliet Rose, was bred by David Austin over 15 years. It sold for about $15.8 million (₹130 crore), enough to buy nearly 290 luxury cars.
Louis XIV Rose
Considered one of the most special and rarest roses. This rose is famous for its deep purple color and fragrance. Its price is typically between $60-110 (about ₹5,000-₹9,000).
Coffee Break Rose
The Coffee Break Rose is often in the luxury price range. Its long life and unique color make it a favorite among rose lovers. This rose costs around $60-100 (₹5,000-₹8,000).
Black Baccara Rose
The Black Baccara rose is special due to its deep, velvety petals. This rare, dark rose is chosen for exclusive arrangements. Its price is usually around $60-110 (₹5,000-₹9,000).
Pink Floyd Rose
The Pink Floyd rose is known for its large, bright pink blooms. The price of this rose is also around $65-90 (₹5,000-₹7,500), as it's popular for special occasions.
