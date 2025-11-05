Smriti Mandhana to Mithali Raj: Here are top 5 Richest Indian Players!
Richest Indian Women Cricketers: We didn't know this for a while, but women cricketers are earning big, just like the men. Here's a look at the assets and income of Team India's top players.
Richest Women Cricketers: When you think of cricket, names like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma come to mind. These were the names on every fan's lips. But that's old news. After the ICC Women's World Cup win, things have completely changed. Now, women cricketers like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues are household names with a growing fanbase. Fans are now eager to learn more about women's cricket and Team India's players. So, let's find out who the highest-earning Indian women cricketers are.
1. Mithali Raj
Anyone familiar with women's cricket definitely knows Mithali Raj. She set many amazing records when women's cricket had little support. The strong foundation she laid is a big reason why Team India is now at a World Cup-winning level. But it's not just her game; her income is also surprising. This former cricketer from Rajasthan lives a luxurious life with assets comparable to male cricketers. Her net worth is estimated to be between ₹40 to ₹45 crore.
Mithali reportedly earns more after retirement than as a player. Her income comes from being a cricket commentator, endorsements, and various businesses. Overall, even after retiring from cricket, Mithali Raj continues to be the richest Indian woman cricketer.
2. Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana is currently a top player in the India Women's team. She captivates fans not just with her game but also with her beauty. Born and raised in a Marwari family in Mumbai, Mandhana is earning big as a cricketer. Her net worth is estimated to be between ₹32 to ₹33 crore. She earns ₹50 lakh annually from the BCCI as an international cricketer and ₹3.4 crore from the Women's Premier League. Income from endorsements is extra. All in all, Smriti Mandhana's annual income is over ₹5 crore.
3. Harmanpreet Kaur
India Women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is a fantastic cricketer. Under her leadership, Team India won its first-ever ICC World Cup. As a result, her name is now famous across the country. Harman is also one of the richest cricketers, with an estimated net worth of up to ₹25 crore.
Harmanpreet receives ₹50 lakh annually from the BCCI. She also earns ₹1.8 crore playing for the Mumbai Indians in the WPL. She also has income from endorsements and other sources. After the recent World Cup victory, Harman's brand value has increased even more, and sports analysts say her income is likely to double.
4. Shafali Verma
Team India opener Shafali Verma's career began when she was just 15 years old. She made her international debut in a T20 match against South Africa in 2019. With her amazing performance, she secured her place in the team and shone in the recent Women's World Cup. As a well-recognized cricketer, Shafali's net worth is estimated to be around ₹11 crore.
5. Deepti Sharma
Deepti Sharma from Uttar Pradesh is an all-rounder for Team India. She is a player who can excel with both bat and ball. She also holds a high-ranking position in the UP Police department under the sports quota. The UP Warriorz pay her ₹2.6 crore in the WPL, and the BCCI gives her ₹50 lakh annually. She also endorses a few brands. In total, she earns up to ₹4 crore a year from all sources. Deepti Sharma's net worth is estimated to be between ₹7 to ₹10 crore.