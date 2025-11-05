Image Credit : Getty

Anyone familiar with women's cricket definitely knows Mithali Raj. She set many amazing records when women's cricket had little support. The strong foundation she laid is a big reason why Team India is now at a World Cup-winning level. But it's not just her game; her income is also surprising. This former cricketer from Rajasthan lives a luxurious life with assets comparable to male cricketers. Her net worth is estimated to be between ₹40 to ₹45 crore.

Mithali reportedly earns more after retirement than as a player. Her income comes from being a cricket commentator, endorsements, and various businesses. Overall, even after retiring from cricket, Mithali Raj continues to be the richest Indian woman cricketer.