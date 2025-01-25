Republic Day 2025: India will celebrate 76th or 77th R-Day? Here's what we know

India will celebrate Republic Day on January 26, 2025, with the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'. There will be a big procession and different tableaus, and the Indonesian President will be the principal guest.

One of the most anticipated Republic Day activities is the spectacular procession conducted on Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi. The procession begins at Rashtrapati Bhavan and ends at India Gate. It demonstrates the power and discipline of the Indian Armed Forces and paramilitary contingents.

To add to the spectacle, the procession would include 15 tableaus from various states and union territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and others. These tableaux will reflect India's rich cultural variety and heritage.

Is Republic Day 2025 India's 76th or 77th celebration? Many people may be asking if 2025 is the 76th or 77th Republic Day. The explanation lies in the counting of Republic Days, which began in 1951. 2025 will be India's 76th Republic Day, beginning with the adoption of the Constitution in 1950. This milestone is notable since it marks 75 years since the Constitution's adoption, making it a historically momentous year for the country.

Republic Day 2025: Theme Every year, the Indian government chooses a theme for Republic Day. The 2025 theme is 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', which translates to 'Golden India: Heritage and Progress'. This subject honours India's cultural past while simultaneously highlighting its developmental accomplishments.

Continuing the tradition of inviting a foreign dignitary, the government has announced that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the principal guest for the Republic Day celebrations in 2025.

Republic Day serves as both a celebration and a reminder of India's struggle to independence and democracy. It is a day of solidarity and pride, reflecting on the nation's accomplishments and paying tribute to its rich past.

