Relationship Guide: Couple goals or toxic pressure? Rethinking social media PDA
In the era of Instagram and TikTok, it's simple to get a carefully curated reel mixed up with genuine romance. This raises a pertinent question: Is social media PDA (public displays of affection) embracing love — or silently harming it?
What is Social Media PDA?
Kissing selfies to "he surprised me with flowers again" tales, social media PDA are couples sharing intimate moments publicly on social media. They come with thoughtful captions, hashtags of #couplegoals, and a deluge of likes — a contemporary seal of approval.
But beneath those highly posed pictures, the emotional truth can be far from it.
The Rise of #CoupleGoals Culture
Social media has produced an environment in which romantic idealism is always on display. Influencers and regular users alike create highlight reels of their relationships, sometimes depicting perfect, fairytale-like dynamics. This can have unrealistic effects, with others questioning the health or worth of their own relationships.
In 2023, a study conducted by the American Psychological Association reported that 60% of young adults had confessed to feeling "inadequate" about their relationships after seeing others' posts about romance online.
When PDA Turns into Pressure
It's one thing to share authentic moments of love; it's another to feel pressured to act out affection for the world to see. Some of the most common red flags of unhealthy PDA culture are:
Posting affection mainly for public approval
Feeling anxious if your partner won't post about you
Constantly comparing your relationship to internet couples
Hiding private tension or distance in public posts
At times, persistent online exhibition can be performative or even manipulative, covering up actual issues or perpetuating insecurity.
Not All PDA is Bad — But Balance is Key
Showing love is not always bad. Social media can be a playful platform to celebrate anniversaries, show appreciation, or share achievements. The intention is the key.
If posts are meant to honor your partner and you’d post them even without likes, they’re probably healthy. But if posts are driven by comparison, insecurity, or pressure, it might be time to reassess.
How to Reframe PDA in a Healthy Way
Communicate offline: Ensure your real-life connection is stronger than your online presence.
Set digital boundaries: Talk with your partner about what you’re both comfortable sharing.
Unfollow triggers: If something feels "less than" because of what's in your feed, it's fine to curate.
Celebrate the tiny, intimate moments: Not everything requires a view.
Key Takeaways
Love doesn't require a like button. Social media may highlight gorgeous moments, but real connection resides in those quiet looks, those truthful talks, and those quiet growths. Rather than pursuing #couplegoals, perhaps the true goal is simply being present — together, and offscreen.