Most relationship problems stem from the root of miscommunication, not disagreement. According to experts, being able to openly share your emotions, needs, and boundaries without fear of judgment creates trust. Checking in on a regular basis can ensure that both partners remain emotionally connected without allowing little problems to escalate into resentment.

Pro tip: Active listening—put your phone aside, look at your partner, and repeat back what you've heard. It lets them know you care and are actually present.