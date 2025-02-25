Ramadan 2025: Tamil Nadu govt announces free rice for fasting porridge in Mosques

The Tamil Nadu government is providing rice to mosques to prepare fasting porridge during the month of Ramadan. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has ordered the provision of rice in 2025 as well.

Ramadan Fasting Begins! Good News for Muslims from Tamil Nadu Government

One of the holy duties of Muslims is fasting. Every year during the month of Ramadan, they fast for 30 days from dawn without eating or drinking water. They break their fast and eat in the evening. This fast is observed as an opportunity to understand the hunger of the poor. The Ramadan festival is celebrated after 30 days of fasting.

The Holy Duty of Muslims

This year's fasting is expected to begin on Saturday. They will observe the fast if the crescent moon is sighted. In this situation, fasting porridge will be served in mosques during the month of Ramadan. The Tamil Nadu government will provide rice for this purpose. In a statement released by the Tamil Nadu government, it is stated that raw rice is being provided by the Government of Tamil Nadu to mosques every year during the holy month of Ramadan to prepare fasting porridge for Muslims who are fasting.

Fasting Porridge at the Mosque

Requests have been received from Muslims to provide rice to mosques to prepare fasting porridge in the month of Ramadan in 2025, as in previous years. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, has ordered that raw rice be provided to mosques under total permission only for the days of fasting in the month of Ramadan in 2025, so as to facilitate the preparation of fasting porridge for Muslims who are fasting.

7,920 Metric Tons of Rice for Mosques

Appropriate instructions have been given to all the District Collectors regarding the total amount of rice required to grant permission to the mosques. Accordingly, 7,920 metric tons of rice will be provided to the mosques through total permission. The announcement stated that this will result in an additional expenditure of Rs 18 crore 41 lakh 40 thousand to the government.

