Ramadan 2025: Are You Fasting? Here Are the Best Ideas to Keep You Fit!

Ramadan Fasting 2025: If you are fasting for Ramadan, here are some simple tips to maintain your health. Just follow them and you will always be energetic.

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Are you fasting for Ramadan? Here are the best ideas to keep you fit!

The month of Ramadan is an important month of fasting observed in Islam. According to the Islamic calendar, the 9th month is called Ramadan. This month of Ramadan is not just about fasting, but also about spiritual purity, self-control and a great time to keep the body healthy. The month-long Ramadan fast is observed by Muslims around the world. Did you know that Ramadan fasting is a golden opportunity for those who want to lose weight? In such a situation, if you are also fasting for Ramadan, here are some simple tips to maintain your health during this time, just follow them. You will be more.

Preparing in advance...

- Adjust your daily routine and diet before Ramadan fasting.

- Reduce drinking tea and coffee to avoid headaches at the beginning of fasting.

- Start changing your eating and drinking times to suit the fast.

- Plan ahead to eat light and healthy food after breaking the fast.

Stay hydrated:

- It is very important to keep your body hydrated while fasting, so drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water between fasts.

- Soups and coconut water are good solutions.

- Avoid drinking sugary drinks and soft drinks. Because these can lead to dehydration.

- Include fruits with high water content like watermelon, orange, cucumber in your diet.

Eat nutritious foods:

- Eating healthy food during Ramadan fasting not only provides the body with the necessary energy but also reduces weight. So eat foods rich in protein and fiber. For example eggs, cheese, pulses and nuts.

- Eat green vegetables, whole grains and fruits. These are very good for digestion.

- Instead of fried or fried foods, eat more steamed foods.

- Do not eat processed foods, sweets and foods high in salt.

Don't eat too much!

- It is common to feel like eating a lot during Ramadan fasting. But it makes your stomach heavy and causes digestive problems. So it is better to avoid eating too much.

- Eat water and dates at the end of the fast.

- Eat a light and balanced meal at night. Do not eat too much.

- Eat healthy snacks like yogurt and dried fruits.

Do light physical activities:

Do light physical activities to keep you active during the month of Ramadan. For this you can walk or do yoga. It is especially good to exercise during the day. This will keep your body healthy and control your weight.

