Image Credit : Gemini

Raksha Bandhan 2025 will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, 2025, according to the full moon which is Purnima of the Hindu month of Shravana.

According to the traditional Panchang calculations:

Purnima Tithi starts on August 8 at 2:12 PM and ends on August 9 at 1:24 PM in IST.

The Shubh Muhurat which is also known as the auspicious window to tie Rakhi will remain between 5:47 AM and 1:24 PM on August 9.

Within this, it is most ideal for the Rakhi tying ceremony to fall during the Aparahna which is late afternoon muhurat-from approximately 1:41 PM to 2:54 PM.

Strongly advised against the Bhadra period, an evil time of the first half of the Purnima Tithi before carrying out any rituals.