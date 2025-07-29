Raksha Bandhan 2025: When is Best Time to Tie Rakhi? Muhurat, Rituals Explained
Raksha Bandhan 2025 will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, 2025, according to the full moon which is Purnima of the Hindu month of Shravana.
Raksha Bandhan 2025
Raksha Bandhan is a highly celebrated festival in India to mark the complete devotion and eternal fearlessness of every brother for his sister and vice versa. On the day, sisters tie a sacred thread (Rakhi) on the wrist of their brothers signifying love, protection, and mutual respect. Rooted in tradition and mythology, it strengthens emotional unity with family values.
Raksha Bandhan Subh Muhurat
According to the traditional Panchang calculations:
Purnima Tithi starts on August 8 at 2:12 PM and ends on August 9 at 1:24 PM in IST.
The Shubh Muhurat which is also known as the auspicious window to tie Rakhi will remain between 5:47 AM and 1:24 PM on August 9.
Within this, it is most ideal for the Rakhi tying ceremony to fall during the Aparahna which is late afternoon muhurat-from approximately 1:41 PM to 2:54 PM.
Strongly advised against the Bhadra period, an evil time of the first half of the Purnima Tithi before carrying out any rituals.
What Makes the Time Important
In Hindu tradition, different timings are part of doing the Shubh Muhurat practices which assure spiritual harmony followed by auspicious beginnings. Therefore, any Bhadra Kaal is considered ill-fated, and doing anything after it withholds the positive energies for the Rakhi ceremony.
Even though tying Rakhi at early morning is a popular practice, these times can slightly overlap with Bhadra and thus be inauspicious as per Vratraj and other ancient traditions.
How to Celebrate: Customs and Rituals
On Raksha Bandhan early in the morning :
Sisters set up an orthodox thali including Rakhi, roli, rice sweets, a lit diya, and a puja by tying the Rakhi on the brother's right wrist, applying tilak, and praying for his well-being, to respond to his gifts or money with a vow to protect their sisters for life.
Celebrations usually finish off with a family meal and an affectionate exchange of blessings.
The whole day's concept also resonates with legendary tales- Krishna and Draupadi, Rani Karnavati and Humayun- highlighting how important this strand is related to culture concerning its meaning of protection and oneness.