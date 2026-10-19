Dosa tops the favorite breakfast list for most of us. We make it at home regularly or order it at restaurants. We all love eating dosa, but the preparation takes a lot of time. You have to soak lentils and rice the day before. You grind it after five to six hours and then ferment the batter for at least 6 hours. You get that perfect taste only after all this effort. You simply cannot make dosa if you forget to soak the ingredients. But you can actually make a super tasty dosa in just 15 minutes without soaking any lentils. This instant dosa tastes much better than your regular dosa. We will check out the recipe now.