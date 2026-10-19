Instant Crispy Dosa Recipe: A Quick And Easy Breakfast Ready In Just 10 Minutes
You usually need to prepare batter a day before to eat dosa or idli. Many people think upma is the only quick breakfast option. But you can actually make a crispy dosa in just 10 minutes. This instant dosa tastes way better than your regular one.
Instant Dosa
Dosa tops the favorite breakfast list for most of us. We make it at home regularly or order it at restaurants. We all love eating dosa, but the preparation takes a lot of time. You have to soak lentils and rice the day before. You grind it after five to six hours and then ferment the batter for at least 6 hours. You get that perfect taste only after all this effort. You simply cannot make dosa if you forget to soak the ingredients. But you can actually make a super tasty dosa in just 15 minutes without soaking any lentils. This instant dosa tastes much better than your regular dosa. We will check out the recipe now.
Ingredients For Instant Dosa
You need rice flour, gram flour, Bombay rava, two potatoes, a small cup of curd, and water. You take a mixer jar first. You add one cup of rice flour, one cup of gram flour, and half a cup of Bombay rava into it. You peel two potatoes, cut them into small pieces, and drop them in. You add a quarter cup of curd and a little water, and grind everything into a smooth paste. You cover this batter and keep it aside for some time. You mix the batter well after 10 minutes and add salt. You squeeze half a lemon over the salt. You mix the batter thoroughly now. You add a little water if you need to adjust the consistency. Your instant dosa batter is ready.
How To Cook The Dosa
You place a dosa pan on the stove now and let it heat up properly. You turn the flame to simmer once the pan gets hot, and spread the batter into thin dosas. You roast the dosa slowly on a low flame. You add ghee or oil around the edges and let it cook. It takes a little time. You flip the dosa once it turns golden brown and let the other side cook for two seconds. Your crispy dosa is ready. It tastes absolutely delicious. You can eat this dosa with your favorite chutney. This instant version tastes way better than the regular dosa, and you can make it in no time.
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