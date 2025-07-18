How to Spot a Pure Kanjivaram Saree: Top Tips to Identify Authenticity Easily
Kanjivaram sarees are among India's most famous and valuable. Hailing from Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, they're known for their rich texture, silky feel, and shimmering zari work. But how can you tell if a saree is truly authentic? Let's find out.
Silk Thread Test
A real Kanjivaram saree is woven from 100% pure silk. To check, burn a silk thread. If it smells like hair and the ash crumbles, it's real. Fake silk smells like plastic and forms a bead.
Zari Test
Real Kanjivaram zari (border and pallu design) is real silver with gold plating. Rub a zari thread; if it reveals reddish-copper silver inside, it's real. Fake zari is metallic polyester.
Weaving and Design
Authentic Kanjivarams have intricate, handloom-woven designs, giving them unique texture. Fake sarees have printed or machine-made designs, appearing flat and artificial.
Check the Joins
Real Kanjivarams have separately woven body, border, and pallu, joined with a unique "korvai" technique. The pallu doesn't easily detach. Fake sarees have a uniform structure, revealing their inauthenticity.
Price and Weight
Real Kanjivarams are heavy due to the silk and zari. They typically cost between ₹6,000 and ₹1 lakh. Very cheap ones are likely fake. Look for the "Silk Mark" and "Handloom Mark" for authenticity.