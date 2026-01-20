Improve Gut Health With These 6 Easy-to-Digest Protein-Rich Foods
To stay healthy, you need to eat plenty of protein-rich foods. But not all protein foods are good for your gut health. Eat these for better digestion.
Buttermilk
Buttermilk is packed with nutrients. It helps you stay hydrated all the time. Drinking it is also great for improving digestion.
Fish
Fish contains omega-3 fatty acids. This helps improve gut health and aids in good digestion.
Curd
Curd has a lot of probiotic benefits. Since it's a good source of protein, eating it helps you get better digestion.
Paneer
Eating fresh paneer helps with good digestion and improves gut health. Eating it daily is good for reducing acidity.
Eggs
Eggs are packed with protein. Eating well-cooked eggs can help you get good digestion.
Sprouted Lentils
Eating sprouted lentils also helps with good digestion. It's also great for improving gut health. You can eat it with salt, lemon, and spices.
