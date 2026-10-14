Keep These Things In Mind

Do not make this storage mistake

You must never leave the belt on the lid after cooking. You should remove the belt and hang it on a hook to keep the rubber tight.

What to do if it is already loose?

You can soak a slightly loose belt in ice water for ten minutes before cooking. The rubber contracts and gets a proper grip on the lid.

Do not use scrubber or harsh soap

You must wash the belt with a soft sponge and mild liquid only. Do not use steel scrubbers or hard soaps.

When to change?

You should buy a new gasket immediately if the old one turns hard, black, or cracked. You must not use any tricks on a damaged belt for your own safety.