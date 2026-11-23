Cover the milk bowl with a lid. Now, take a pressure cooker, pour some water in it, and place the curd bowl inside. Now close the cooker lid and leave it on low flame for 12 to 15 minutes. Do not put the whistle on. The temperature inside the cooker quickly creates the required environment for the bacteria to grow. If you open the cooker lid after an hour, you will see the curd has turned into a solid block, like cheese. It also tastes delicious.

Some important tips:

Fridge trick: If you keep the curd directly in the fridge for 1 hour immediately after taking it out of the cooker, it will become even firmer, like hotel-style thick curd. If you use thick full cream milk instead of watery milk, the curd will come out very thick along with the cream. From now on, you don't have to worry about the delay in setting curd... just use this cooker trick. The curd made this way also tastes amazing.