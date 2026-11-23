Sabja seeds, which belong to the basil family, contain more than 30 percent dietary fiber. They swell up very quickly when soaked in water.

Reduces bloating: Many people mistake bloating and gas for belly fat. Sabja seeds effectively relieve post-meal acidity, stomach bloating, and that heavy feeling.

How they work: They act very fast and control hunger instantly. This reduces overeating, keeping your weight in check.

Which one is the best?

Choose chia seeds if you want to lose weight, melt belly fat, and boost your metabolism. On the other hand, if you suffer from acidity, bloating, or excessive hunger, sabja seeds are the better choice. According to nutritionists, you'll get more benefits if you alternate between the two in your diet instead of just sticking to one.

How to consume them for best results?

Whatever seeds you choose, soak at least 1 to 2 teaspoons in water thoroughly before eating (never eat them dry).

You can mix the soaked seeds in lemon water, smoothies, or yogurt.

You should include them as part of a balanced diet, not as a meal replacement.