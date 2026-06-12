2 4 Image Credit : Instagram / yogyatra with shashi

The yoga teacher

Bengaluru's yoga teacher, Shashi Prabha Dwivedi, recently shared a video on social media. In the video, she is 9 months pregnant and wearing a saree. She performs amazing yoga asanas that even non-pregnant people would find difficult. She did the Chakrasana and even a headstand. This video went viral, getting over 20 million, or 2 crore, views. People on the internet are stunned by her fitness and flexibility. While many are impressed, some are commenting that doing such asanas just days before delivery is very risky.