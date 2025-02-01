Pregnancy Glow Myths and Facts: Does Carrying a Girl Make You More Beautiful?

Elders often predict the baby's gender based on the mother's physical changes during pregnancy.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 1, 2025, 4:30 PM IST

Motherhood is a beautiful experience. The joy of a new family member is immense. Some desire a girl, others a boy. The 9-month wait is filled with anticipation. Elders often predict the baby's gender based on the mother's physical changes during pregnancy.

budget 2025
article_image2

Pregnant woman

It's said mothers carrying girls look more beautiful, while those carrying boys appear tired. This belief, based on pregnancy glow, has existed for centuries. Let's explore its validity.

article_image3

Pregnancy myths and facts: During pregnancy, hormonal changes can cause physical fatigue. However, these changes can also make a pregnant woman's face glow. This glow cannot predict the baby's gender. Experts attribute the radiant look to hydration. Increased water intake during pregnancy hydrates the skin, contributing to the glow.

article_image4

Pregnant wife

Pregnant women consume nutritious fruits and foods for the baby's health. A fruit-rich diet enhances skin radiance. Increased blood circulation during pregnancy further contributes to this glow. While some believe the pregnancy glow indicates the baby's gender, there's no scientific evidence. The priority should be a healthy baby.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Hair Care Tips: Hot VS Cold Water- What experts recommend for healthier hair NTI

Hair Care Tips: Hot VS Cold Water— What experts recommend for healthier hair

From runway to reality: 9 tips to wear high fashion trends in everyday life

From runway to reality: 9 tips to wear high fashion trends in everyday life

Sustainable Living: 10 easy swaps to make your home more eco-friendly

Sustainable Living: 10 easy swaps to make your home more eco-friendly

Is makhana good for weight loss? 5 surprising health benefits of this nutritional snack snt

Is makhana good for weight loss? 5 surprising health benefits of this nutritional snack

Do dates aid in weight loss or weight gain? Understanding their role in your diet snt

Do dates aid in weight loss or weight gain? Understanding their role in your diet

Recent Stories

Tax or reform? With 87 mentions, THIS word dominated FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2025 speech shk

Tax or reform? With 87 mentions, THIS word dominated FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2025 speech

No Income Tax upto Rs 12 lakh: Hilarious 'Middle class right now' memes explode after FM's Budget 2025 bonanza snt

No Income Tax upto Rs 12 lakh: Hilarious 'Middle class right now' memes explode after FM's Budget 2025 bonanza

Yamaha R3 and MT-03 Price Drop in India: Check latest price RBA

Yamaha R3 and MT-03 Price Drop in India: Check latest price

VIDEO Vicky Kaushal in Hyderabad with Rashmika Mandanna, speaks Telugu at Chhaava song launch RBA

VIDEO: Vicky Kaushal in Hyderabad with Rashmika Mandanna, speaks Telugu at Chhaava song launch

Day 2 Weightlifting: Manipur Leads Medal Tally with 2 gold and 2 bronze, Bindyarani and N.Ajith shine

Day 2 Weightlifting: Manipur Leads Medal Tally with 2 gold and 2 bronze, Bindyarani and N.Ajith shine

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon