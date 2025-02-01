Pregnancy Glow Myths and Facts: Does Carrying a Girl Make You More Beautiful?

Elders often predict the baby's gender based on the mother's physical changes during pregnancy.

Motherhood is a beautiful experience. The joy of a new family member is immense. Some desire a girl, others a boy. The 9-month wait is filled with anticipation. Elders often predict the baby's gender based on the mother's physical changes during pregnancy.

Pregnant woman

It's said mothers carrying girls look more beautiful, while those carrying boys appear tired. This belief, based on pregnancy glow, has existed for centuries. Let's explore its validity.

Pregnancy myths and facts: During pregnancy, hormonal changes can cause physical fatigue. However, these changes can also make a pregnant woman's face glow. This glow cannot predict the baby's gender. Experts attribute the radiant look to hydration. Increased water intake during pregnancy hydrates the skin, contributing to the glow.

Pregnant wife

Pregnant women consume nutritious fruits and foods for the baby's health. A fruit-rich diet enhances skin radiance. Increased blood circulation during pregnancy further contributes to this glow. While some believe the pregnancy glow indicates the baby's gender, there's no scientific evidence. The priority should be a healthy baby.

