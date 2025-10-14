Pooja Dadlani Paycheck Reveal: Know How Much Shak Rukh Khan's Manager Earns and More
Pooja Dadlani's Massive Paycheck: Pooja Dadlani has been the driving force behind the 'King of Bollywood', Shah Rukh Khan. However, fans sometimes question how much the celebrity manager earns.
Pooja Dadlani Paycheck Reveal i
Shah Rukh Khan, the 'King Khan', has achieved fame, fortune, and love via his hard work, charm, and acting. His every action is backed by strategic wisdom. Yes! Over 12 years, Pooja Dadlani has managed SRK.
Pooja Dadlani Paycheck Reveal
Shah Rukh Khan is a cinematic legend, and Pooja Dadlani is the Wazir the King consults. However, her commitment, determination, and hard work have made her part of SRK's family, not simply his manager. However, how much the famed manager makes working for the Bollywood star is sometimes questioned.
Who is Pooja Dadlani? Know about her work
In addition to managing Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja Dadlani has been his strategic advisor for over 12 years. Pooja, from Mumbai, has worked with Bollywood's Badshah since 2012. She became an essential component of his staff and family over time. She manages his film ventures, brand endorsements, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL franchise.
About Pooja Dadlani
Both Shah Rukh Khan and Pooja Dadlani are mass communication graduates. She managed the busy superstar's local and international career from a young age. She manages his legal and commercial activities.
Pooja Dadlani highest-earning celebrity managers
Pooja Dadlani has succeeded with her hard work and commitment to Shah Rukh. She is now one of the highest-earning celebrity managers in the country. Pooja helps the actor maintain his own tranquillity while working.
Pooja Dadlani's personal life
Pooja Dadlani married Hitesh Gurnani. This couple married in 2008 and had their daughter Reyna in 2016. Princess regularly travels with her mother to work with Shah Rukh Khan.
Pooja Dadlani's personal life
A tight relationship exists between Reyna and the Chennai Express star's youngest son, AbRam. In addition to her career, Pooja takes care of her family.