Shah Rukh Khan's health MASSIVE update: Pooja Dadlani informs THIS

Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager has shared an important update about his health with fans. Here's what she said

Image credits: Instagram/Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan health

Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD hospital at Ahmedabad due to severe dehydration owing to extreme heat

Image credits: Instagram

Juhi Chawla's update

In the morning, Juhi Chawla informed that Shah Rukh Khan's condition is improving and he wishes to attend the IPL final supporting his team KKR at Cheepauk

Image credits: Instagram

Fan's worried

Several fans took to social media to inquire about the health of their beloved star extending good wishes, and wishing him to be back to his healthy self soon

Image credits: Social Media

Latest update by Pooja Dadlani

Pooja Dadlani has shared an update on Twitter which read, ''To all of Mr Khan’s fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern''

Image credits: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan upcoming movies

Shah Rukh Khan is expected to start shooting for 'King' later this year which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan

Image credits: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 success

After delivering 3 blockbuster hits last year with 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki', Shah Rukh Khan took a break of some months to concentrate on his IPL team KKR

Image credits: Social Media
