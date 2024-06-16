 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani earns Rs 6 lakh monthly

Pooja Dadlani

Pooja Dadlani has been Shah Rukh Khan's manager for years and is more like a family.

Pooja Dadlani annual income

According to various media reports, Pooja Dadlani earns a substantial income, ranging between Rs 7-9 crore annually.

Pooja Dadlani monthly income

Which means Pooja earns nearly 6 lakh monthly. 

Pooja Dadlani's net worth

Furthermore, a 2021 report estimated her net worth to be around Rs 45-50 crore.

Pooja Dadlani

This indicates her financial acumen and success in the industry. 

Pooja Dadlani's qualification

She is a mass media graduate who illustrates how early dedication may lead to unprecedented achievement. 

