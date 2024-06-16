Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani earns Rs 6 lakh monthly

Entertainment
Pooja Dadlani has been Shah Rukh Khan's manager for years and is more like a family.
According to various media reports, Pooja Dadlani earns a substantial income, ranging between Rs 7-9 crore annually.
Which means Pooja earns nearly 6 lakh monthly.
Furthermore, a 2021 report estimated her net worth to be around Rs 45-50 crore.
This indicates her financial acumen and success in the industry.
She is a mass media graduate who illustrates how early dedication may lead to unprecedented achievement.