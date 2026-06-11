A front-page ad in Johannesburg's The Star used a fake bloodstain to mimic a printing error. The reveal pushed menstruation, leakage anxiety and period stigma back into public conversation.

A mysterious blood-like stain on the front page of a South African newspaper left readers confused, and desperately searching for answers. What appeared to be a glaring printing blunder, turned out to be an awareness campaign designed to spark conversations about menstrual health.

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The advertisement, featured on the front page of The Star, has gone viral after a video showing the newspaper surfaced on X. The campaign sparked discussion around menstrual health, social stigma and the power of creative storytelling.

At first glance, the image is impossible to ignore. A dark red blotch appears through the newspaper's pages, bleeding across a sports article and creating the impression that the paper had been ruined during production. The illusion is so convincing that many viewers initially believed they are seeing an actual printing error.

However, beneath the realistic stain is a bold question that completely changes the narrative: “WHAT IF YOUR PAD COULD LAST 5 YEARS?”

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With that single line, the advertisement transforms from an apparent mistake into a thought-provoking statement on menstrual health.

By recreating a moment of discomfort and vulnerability in an unexpected context, the campaign compels readers to stop, reflect and engage with an issue that is often overlooked or shrouded in silence.

The advertisement was created by the MENstruation Foundation, an organisation that describes itself as Africa's largest non-profit distributor of free sanitary pads. The foundation works to improve access to menstrual products through initiatives including sanitary pad dispensing machines and sustainable menstrual health solutions.

A major reason behind the campaign's success lies in its clever use of a familiar newspaper experience.

Many social media users hailed the campaign as one of the most innovative print advertisements seen in years, while others applauded its ability to tackle a subject that continues to be treated as taboo in many communities.