"The queen of climbers"—that's what they call Clematis varieties. Gardeners celebrate them for their showy, star-like flowers. These come in white, pink, red, blue, and purple. This versatile vine adds great vertical interest and charm to any garden. Clematis climbs using prehensile leaf stalks. It needs a trellis or wires to cling to on smooth walls or fences. Most varieties prefer full sun, but their roots demand coolness and shade. Planting groundcovers or small shrubs around their base—or applying mulch—achieves this. Regular watering and appropriate pruning, depending on the clematis group, ensure healthy growth and abundant blooms.