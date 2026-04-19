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Is avoiding medicine riskier?

Some women avoid all medicines out of fear, but this can be more dangerous. For example, an untreated high fever can increase the risk of miscarriage, preterm birth, or other health issues for the baby. Always consult your doctor. Use paracetamol only when you really need it and never take more than the prescribed dose. Bottom line: There's no strong proof that using paracetamol correctly causes autism. Don't panic, but always be cautious and follow your doctor's advice.