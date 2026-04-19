Paracetamol In Pregnancy: Does It Cause Autism? New Study Reveals the Truth
Expecting mothers often worry about taking any medicine. A viral rumour claims paracetamol can cause autism in babies, making many women scared. But a big new study has finally cleared the air.
15
Image Credit : Gemini AI
What the new research says
A new study in 'The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Women's Health' gives a big relief. It says there's no direct link between taking paracetamol correctly during pregnancy and kids developing autism, ADHD, or other mental issues. Experts are calling this study large and very reliable.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
How they conducted the study
Scientists analysed 43 clinical studies and data from nearly 2.5 million children in Sweden. They used a 'sibling comparison' method. This means they compared kids from the same mother—one born after a pregnancy with paracetamol use, and another without. The results showed no difference in the risk of autism or mental health problems.
35
Image Credit : Getty
Why old studies were confusing
Earlier, some studies did suggest a link between paracetamol and autism. But scientists now say there's a catch. The women in those studies were taking paracetamol for a reason, like a fever, pain, or infection. These underlying health issues, along with genetic factors, were likely the real cause affecting the baby's development, not the paracetamol itself.
45
Image Credit : AI-generated
What do the experts recommend?
Medical experts confirm that paracetamol is still one of the safest pain relievers for pregnant women. Even the World Health Organization lists it as an essential medicine. It's much safer than other options like NSAIDs or opioids. The key is to use the lowest effective dose and only when absolutely necessary.
55
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Is avoiding medicine riskier?
Some women avoid all medicines out of fear, but this can be more dangerous. For example, an untreated high fever can increase the risk of miscarriage, preterm birth, or other health issues for the baby. Always consult your doctor. Use paracetamol only when you really need it and never take more than the prescribed dose. Bottom line: There's no strong proof that using paracetamol correctly causes autism. Don't panic, but always be cautious and follow your doctor's advice.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos