You must mention Pachranga when you talk about the Panipat pickle industry. The company started its journey in 1943 with just three special pickle recipes. The brand grew from a small local setup into a massive all-India network over the decades. The company now exports Pachranga pickles to more than 25 countries worldwide.

Workers follow a very traditional preparation method here. They cut fresh vegetables and fruits into pieces, add salt, and dry them in the sun. They mix mustard, fennel, fenugreek, chilli powder, and oil in exact proportions. They coat the dried pieces with this rich spice mix. They store this mixture in special vessels for several days or weeks. The spices slowly soak into the pieces and create that strong, tangy, and delicious flavour. Pickle lovers must try this Panipat specialty at least once in their lives.