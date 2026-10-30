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Is Chilled Water Bad After Meals?

Popular belief says cold water hardens food fats inside the stomach. However, scientific evidence does not prove that drinking cold water causes digestion problems in healthy individuals. Cold water helps cool down body temperature during hot weather or after intense workouts. On the flip side, warm water feels soothing, keeps throat irritation away, and aids smooth bowel movement. But warm water alone does not melt fat or magically speed up digestion.