Ceiling fans work almost every day in many homes, especially during warmer months. But while they keep rooms comfortable, their blades can quietly collect dust, dirt, pollen and even greasy residue.

When a dusty fan is switched on, some of that buildup can get circulated around the room. Regular cleaning can therefore help keep the fan and surrounding area cleaner while also giving you an opportunity to spot loose screws, wobbling blades or other maintenance issues.

The good news is that cleaning a ceiling fan doesn't have to be a complicated household chore. With a few basic precautions and simple cleaning tools, you can get the job done without creating a bigger mess.