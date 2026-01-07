Orthodox Christmas in 2026 will be observed on Tuesday, January 7, by millions of Christians across Eastern Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. While much of the world celebrates Christmas on December 25, Orthodox Christians follow a different liturgical calendar, making their celebration fall 13 days later. Rooted in ancient tradition, Orthodox Christmas is deeply spiritual, emphasizing fasting, prayer, family, and the Nativity of Jesus Christ.

Why Orthodox Christmas Is Celebrated 12–13 Days After December 25

The difference in dates arises from the use of two calendars. Most Western Christian churches follow the Gregorian calendar, introduced by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582 to correct inaccuracies in the older Julian calendar. This reform fixed the date of Christmas as December 25.

However, many Orthodox churches chose not to adopt the Gregorian calendar for religious observances and continue to follow the Julian calendar, which was introduced by Julius Caesar in 45 BC. Today, the Julian calendar lags 13 days behind the Gregorian calendar. As a result, December 25 on the Julian calendar corresponds to January 7 on the Gregorian calendar, which is why Orthodox Christmas is celebrated on that date.

The decision to retain the Julian calendar is closely tied to Orthodox Christianity’s emphasis on preserving early Church traditions and maintaining continuity with ancient practices, especially following the Great Schism of 1054, when Christianity formally split into Eastern Orthodox and Roman Catholic branches.