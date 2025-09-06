Image Credit : @chetansabnis/X

Ooty has a rich colonial past. The British developed it as a summer retreat during the 19th century to escape the heat of the plains. The Nilgiri Mountain Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was constructed to connect the town with Mettupalayam and played a crucial role in establishing Ooty as a popular tourist destination.

Today, the town retains its old-world charm with colonial architecture, quaint churches, and heritage hotels.