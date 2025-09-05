Onam 2025: Marigold to Jasmine; 5 flowers to make Pookalam THIS festive season
Onam’s Pookalam is a vibrant floral carpet that symbolizes joy and togetherness. Crafted with seasonal blooms, it showcases Kerala’s rich culture and festive spirit
Onam Flowers
Onam 2025
Onam’s Pookalam is a vibrant symbol of unity and festivity. Crafted with seasonal blooms, it reflects Kerala’s floral richness. Here are 5 popular flowers that make every Pookalam truly radiant.
Marigold
Bright yellow and orange marigolds dominate Pookalams for their bold hues and long-lasting freshness. Their cheerful petals create striking borders and patterns, symbolizing joy, prosperity, and festive energy.
Jasmine
Tiny yet fragrant, jasmine brings delicacy and freshness to Pookalams. Its white petals contrast beautifully with brighter shades, while its soothing aroma enhances the festive atmosphere of Onam celebrations.
Lotus
A sacred flower in Kerala’s culture, the lotus adds elegance and spiritual significance. Its pink petals create a stunning centerpiece in Pookalam designs, representing divinity, peace, and cultural pride.
Hibiscus
With its rich red petals, hibiscus adds depth and vibrancy to Pookalams. Known for strength and auspiciousness, this flower is often used to highlight patterns, ensuring the design looks bold and festive.
Chrysanthemum
Available in white, yellow, and pink, chrysanthemums bring a gentle charm to the floral carpet. Their soft texture adds balance to vibrant flowers, while their symbolism of purity enhances the Pookalam’s grace.