    Oatmeal to Nuts: here's your guide for post-workout meal

    First Published May 10, 2022, 5:37 PM IST

    Soon after your workout, it's very vital to have carbs and protein. 

    Post-workout meal is the most important meal. After spending an hour doing exercises, eating the healthy and right food is essential. 

    However, understanding what to eat after a workout is equally essential to understanding how exercises affect your body. While working out, the body uses its glycogen, its primary fuel source, especially during high-intensity workouts. This causes your muscles to lose some glycogen. Muscle proteins may potentially be damaged and broken down.

    People usually tend to put a lot of food in their post-workout meals. Is that helpful? Not really; pay attention to it because your body tries to rebuild its lost glycogen and repair and regrow those muscle proteins. Soon after you exercise, eating the correct nutrients might help your body complete this task more quickly. So after your workout, it's very vital to eat carbs and protein. 

     

    Protein, carbs, and fat macronutrients are involved in your body's post-workout recovery process. The reason being it is important to have the right blend of all. Protein rebuilds and repairs muscles, and carbs aid in recovery. Keep in mind to choose food that is easy to digest. Here's a quit guide,

    1) In Protein have protein powder, cottage cheese, chicken, protein bar, tuna, eggs and greek yoghurt.

    Also read: 5 simple, easy to make protein rich smoothies for post-workout

    2) In Carbs have oatmeal, potatoes, pasta, whole-grain bread, fruits (such as pineapple, berries, and banana), rice, sweet potatoes, quinoa, and other grains.
     

    3) In Fats have trail mix (dried fruits and nuts), seeds, avocado, and nuts.

    Also read: Back to office? Here are 7 tips to improve your health at work

    Keep in mind, hydrate yourself, and have plenty of water. When you stay hydrated, your body has the best internal environment to achieve maximum results. Sweat allows you to shed water and electrolytes while exercising. After a workout, replenishing these nutrients can aid recovery and performance. 

    If your next exercise session is within 12 hours, it's vital to replace fluids. Water or an electrolyte drink should be used to replenish fluid losses, depending on the intensity of your workout.

    Note: Please, do consult your physician for more details. Asianet Newsable does not claim responsibility for the information included.

