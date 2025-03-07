No more tears! 4 simple tricks to cut onions without crying

Cutting onions releases sulfur compounds that irritate the eyes. However, chilling onions, using sharp knives, ensuring good ventilation, or cutting them under running water can prevent tears.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 12:55 PM IST

Onions are a must for cooking. Almost no curry can be cooked without onions. Onions are a very important vegetable for cooking. Many people don't like looking at onions. 

The burning sensation occurs due to sulfur compounds released when the onion is cut, which react with the moisture in your eyes to create a mild sulfuric acid. However, with a few clever tricks, you can chop onions without shedding a tear. Let's explore how to cut onions without burning your eyes.

 

article_image2

1. Keep onion in the fridge:

If you want to avoid burning your eyes while cutting an onion,put it in the fridge and cut the onions into thin slice. A cold onion produces fewer irritants, making the chopping process more comfortable.

2. Ventilation is important

Chopping onions in a well-ventilated kitchen with a fan or open window can help disperse the irritants, keeping them away from your eyes.

 


article_image3

3. Use a sharp knife

A sharp knife slices through the onion cleanly, causing less damage to its cells and releasing fewer sulfur compounds. Dull knives crush the onion, resulting in more irritants being released.

4. Under running water

Cutting onions under running water or submerging them in a bowl of water can prevent the irritants from reaching your eyes. The water helps wash away the sulfur compounds before they disperse into the air.

 

 

 

