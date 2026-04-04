9 9 Image Credit : Getty

Steaming time

Always place the idli stand inside the steamer only after the water is boiling properly. Steam the idlis on a medium flame for about 10-12 minutes. Once done, don't take them out right away. Let them rest for 2 minutes. This prevents them from sticking to the mould. Follow these simple steps, and you'll have restaurant-style rava idlis ready at home! They taste absolutely heavenly with some hot coconut chutney or sambar.