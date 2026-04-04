Rava Idli: 7 tips to make your idlis soft, fluffy, and just like mom’s!
Making breakfast everyone loves can be tough, especially idlis. Everyone wants them soft and spongy like hotel-style. If your rava idlis keep turning hard and dense, don’t worry—we’ve got 7 secret tips to make them perfectly fluffy every time!
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Make these small changes
Unlike regular idlis that need a lot of prep time, you can whip up rava idlis instantly. Just follow a few simple tips to make them perfect. You can easily make cotton-soft idlis in minutes, even on a busy morning. Here are 7 pro tips for making delicious rava idlis quickly. You just need to make these small changes to get that perfect hotel-style result.
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For the perfect Rava Idli
Rava idli is a healthy and quick breakfast. But many people struggle with idlis that are hard or undercooked. Just follow these 7 simple rules, and you'll be making perfect rava idlis in no time.
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Roast the rava correctly
Never use raw rava for your idlis; they will never turn out soft. You should roast the rava in a little ghee until it becomes fragrant. Make sure the colour doesn't change. This step is key for getting a great texture.
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Curd and Rava proportion
For every one cup of rava, you need at least three-quarters of a cup of curd. Make sure the curd isn't too fresh or sweet. A slightly sour curd gives the idlis a much better taste.
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Let the batter rest
Don't start making idlis as soon as you mix the batter. You must let it rest for at least 15 to 20 minutes. This gives the rava time to soak up the moisture and soften, which is the secret to spongy idlis.
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Using baking soda
Once the batter has rested properly, add the baking soda right before you pour it into the idli stand. If you add it and let the batter sit, all the air bubbles will escape, and your idlis will turn out dense and hard.
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Water proportion
Be careful with the amount of water you add. A batter that's too thin will give you flat idlis. A batter that's too thick will result in hard idlis. You need to get the consistency just right.
ALSO READ: Perfect Idli Batter Secret for Ultra-Soft, Snow-White Idlis at Home
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Delicious tadka
A simple tadka can elevate your idlis. Fry some mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, green chillies, grated ginger, and curry leaves. Mix this into the batter for a burst of flavour in every single bite.
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Steaming time
Always place the idli stand inside the steamer only after the water is boiling properly. Steam the idlis on a medium flame for about 10-12 minutes. Once done, don't take them out right away. Let them rest for 2 minutes. This prevents them from sticking to the mould. Follow these simple steps, and you'll have restaurant-style rava idlis ready at home! They taste absolutely heavenly with some hot coconut chutney or sambar.
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