Nita Ambani wore this rare brooch at the newly launched 'The Library' event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. It is called Soaring Spirit. World-renowned Chinese jewellery artist Wallace Chan created this stunning pin. It took him almost 10 years to make it.

Why is this pin so expensive? What is special about it?

This small dragonfly pin uses the world's rarest and most precious gemstones. The centre of the dragonfly features a rare sparkling green 17.67-carat Tsavorite Garnet gemstone. Yellow diamonds, fancy colour diamonds, rubies, and pink stones surround it.

Unlike a normal pin, this is made of extremely light and flexible titanium metal. Because of this, when Nita Ambani walks or moves, this dragonfly also moves like a real one. It truly looks like a beautiful dragonfly has landed on her.