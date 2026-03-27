ATM Rules: Careful! New Charges For Every Cash Withdrawal From April 1
Starting April 1, new rules for using ATMs are coming. Even UPI cash withdrawals will now count towards your free transaction limit, so get ready for some extra charges.
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New ATM rules from April 1, 2026
Big changes are coming for ATM users from April 1. Banks are rolling out new rules that will change how we withdraw cash and the fees we pay. This isn't just for debit card users; even those using UPI or QR codes to get cash will feel the impact.
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Debit card withdrawal limit reduction
Here's the main update: some banks are now counting UPI-based ATM withdrawals under your free transaction limit. This means your number of free monthly transactions is going down. People in metro cities will get fewer free transactions compared to those in other cities. If you go over the limit, you'll have to pay extra for each transaction.
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Debit card users
Debit card holders, listen up! Banks have also put new restrictions for you. Some have lowered the daily cash withdrawal limit. So, if you need a large amount, you'll have to make multiple withdrawals. This will quickly use up your free transactions and lead to more charges.
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ATM non-cash transaction
It's not just about cash anymore. Even non-cash transactions, like checking your balance, are now part of the free limit. Once you cross this limit, you'll be charged separately for both cash withdrawals and balance checks. And if a transaction fails because you don't have enough money, you'll face a penalty for that too.
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Attention ATM users!
While these changes might look small, they will add up for anyone who uses ATMs often. This could be the push that makes more people switch completely to digital payments like UPI and net banking. We might see fewer people at ATMs and a bigger jump in online transactions in the future.
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