Navyuga Express: India's longest train connecting north to south across 15 states

India's Navyuga Express covers 3,686 km across 15 states in 73 hours. This train boasts one of the longest routes, connecting Jammu and Kashmir with other Indian states.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 10:35 AM IST

India's railway network

Indian Railways is the world's 4th largest transport network. Lakhs of passengers travel by train every day. Many people prefer to travel by train due to comfortable travel, low ticket prices, and other reasons. Many long-distance trains in India travel through several states. But do you know about a train that crosses 15 states?

budget 2025
article_image2

Train journey across 15 states

India's Navyuga Express crosses 15 states in a single journey. It halts at 61 stations and covers 3,686 km in 73 hours at an average speed of 53 km/h.

Some of the major railway stations that connect to Mangalore via Navyuga Express include Tirupati, Vijayawada, Nagpur, Bhopal, New Delhi, Ludhiana, Pathankot, and Jammu Tawi.

article_image3

Where does it depart from?

The Navyuga Express passes through 15 states on its journey from Mangalore Central to Jammu Tawi. This is one of the longest train routes in India.

This train travels the longest route as it connects Jammu and Kashmir with other states of India. Train services were canceled due to Covid-19.

article_image4

When does it depart?

This train departs from Mangalore Central at 5:16 PM on Monday and reaches Katra at 3:10 PM on Thursday. On its return journey, this train departs from Katra at 9:55 PM on Thursday and reaches Mangalore Central at 11:00 PM on Sunday.

article_image5

59 Stations

The Navyuga Express from Mangalore Central to Jammu Tawi reaches its destination after 59 stations. This train connects Jammu and Kashmir with other states of India.

