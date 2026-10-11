Milky Mist stated they have not received any specific notice, order, or communication from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) or the Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department regarding a paneer inquiry.

The company submitted this explanation to the stock exchanges. The company also mentioned they will respond accordingly and take necessary legal steps if they receive any official communication from the concerned authorities in the future.

Importantly, this is just the company's clarification. We cannot conclude that the paneer products completely skipped testing or that authorities have reached a final decision on their quality.