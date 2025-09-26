Navratri 2025: On the fifth day of Navratri 2025, devotees worship Maa Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya. This day, known as Panchami, holds deep spiritual significance, with rituals, puja vidhi, auspicious timings, colours, and bhog offerings

On the fifth day of Navratri, devotees worship Maa Skandamata, a compassionate form of Goddess Parvati. She is known as the mother of Lord Skanda, also revered as Lord Kartikeya or Lord Murugan. Worshipping her is believed to bless devotees with both her divine grace and the protection of Lord Kartikeya.

According to sacred texts, Maa Skandamata governs the planet Budha (Mercury). She is portrayed seated on a lotus, mounted on a lion, and carrying baby Kartikeya in her lap. With four hands, she holds lotus flowers in her upper two, blesses devotees with her right hand in Abhaya Mudra, and carries her divine child in the other. Symbolising maternal love, care, and strength, she is believed to grant wisdom, clarity, and guidance in life’s most difficult decisions.

Navratri 2025 Day 5 Shubh Muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, the important timings for Panchami are:

Panchami Tithi Begins: 9:33 AM on September 26, 2025

Panchami Tithi Ends: 12:03 PM on September 27, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 9:32 AM on September 26, 2025

Brahma Muhurta: 4:36 AM to 5:24 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:48 AM to 12:36 PM

Vijaya Muhurat: 2:12 PM to 3:00 PM

Colour of the Day – Green

The fifth day of Navratri is associated with the colour green, which symbolises fertility, harmony, and new beginnings. Wearing green is believed to bring peace, balance, and serenity to one’s life while inviting divine blessings.

Puja Vidhi, Rituals, and Samagri for Day 5

Devotees should begin the day during Brahma Muhurta, bathe, wear green attire, and prepare the puja samagri. A diya is lit in the worship place, and red flowers are offered as Maa Skandamata’s favourite. Essential samagri includes red flowers, akshat (rice), batasha, paan, betel nut, clove, incense sticks, and bananas.

As part of the rituals, a garland is placed on the idol or image of the goddess. Chanting her prayers with devotion is considered auspicious.

Bhog for Maa Skandamata

Banana is considered the most sacred bhog for Maa Skandamata. Devotees may also prepare banana pudding, sweets, sugar candy, and seasonal fruits as offerings. It is believed that offering bananas pleases the goddess and ensures her blessings of health and prosperity.

Mantra and Stuti

Prarthana

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya।

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥

Stuti

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Significance of Worshipping Maa Skandamata

The worship of Maa Skandamata not only blesses devotees with her compassion and motherly love but also invokes the blessings of Lord Kartikeya. Her puja is said to remove confusion, grant wisdom, and bring calmness during testing times.