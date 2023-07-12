Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Simplicity Day 2023: 5 ways of finding real happiness in life

    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    National Simplicity Day 2023: Here are a few ways to live life in a simple manner and embrace the beauty of it. In today's times, easy and simple life is something we can not relate to. At such times, the realization to remember that even living a simple life is amazing becomes mandatory.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    In these busy lives, we are constantly running in the rat race. We do not have the time to pause and savour life as it unfolds in front of us. The first thing we do in the morning after waking up is check phones and get back into the drill. When we constantly slog and run behind money, fame, success and recognition, we forget to embrace our loved ones, nature and things that really matter. Living normally and having a simple life helps slow down and not be part of the rat race.

    National Simplicity Day celebrates a simple way of life not loaded with materialistic yearning and meaning. This day is all about the life and teachings of American author and philosopher Henry David Thoreau who advocated for a life filled with real happiness and simplicity. Here are the 5 simple ways to attain real happiness in life.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    1. No Complications:

    We should not complicate life and should choose happiness and simplicity. We should remember that there are solutions to every problem.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Essential Facts:

    Every human has a purpose on this earth – we should seek our real purpose in living this life given by god and find the essential facts to live for.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Achievements:

    From small to big, every achievement is memorable and special. We should learn to abide by our goals, values and ethics and celebrate small and big achievements.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty Images

    4. Unnecessary Things:

    We should learn and realize the importance of things that are necessary daily and get rid peacefully of all the vanity and unnecessary things in life.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty Images

    5. Technology:

    While technology is a boon for the present world, it also takes us away from reality and our loved ones. We should unplug our devices and do something that connects us with the people we love, nature and ourselves.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for July 12 2023 Aries Taurus Gemini Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn Scorpio Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 12, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Libra; health of Leo may be affected

    Numerology Prediction for July 12 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 12, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here are 7 health benefits of having bottlegourd ADC

    Here are 7 health benefits of having bottlegourd everyday in your diet

    5 benefits of Green Apples on your Health vma eai

    5 benefits of Green Apples on your Health

    5 Health benefits of eating Plums in Rainy season vma eai

    5 Health benefits of eating Plums in Rainy season

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for July 12 2023 Aries Taurus Gemini Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn Scorpio Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 12, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Libra; health of Leo may be affected

    Numerology Prediction for July 12 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 12, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Bawaal promotions: Janhvi Kapoor shows off sexy neckline in colourful floral dress, fans go GAGA ADC

    Bawaal promotions: Janhvi Kapoor shows off sexy neckline in colourful floral dress, fans go GAGA

    Here are 7 health benefits of having bottlegourd ADC

    Here are 7 health benefits of having bottlegourd everyday in your diet

    Jawan: What did Shah Rukh Khan learn from Vijay Sethupathi ? Here's the secret ADC

    Jawan: What did Shah Rukh Khan learn from Vijay Sethupathi ? Here's the secret

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon