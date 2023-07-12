National Simplicity Day 2023: 5 ways of finding real happiness in life

National Simplicity Day 2023: Here are a few ways to live life in a simple manner and embrace the beauty of it. In today's times, easy and simple life is something we can not relate to. At such times, the realization to remember that even living a simple life is amazing becomes mandatory.

Image: Getty Images

In these busy lives, we are constantly running in the rat race. We do not have the time to pause and savour life as it unfolds in front of us. The first thing we do in the morning after waking up is check phones and get back into the drill. When we constantly slog and run behind money, fame, success and recognition, we forget to embrace our loved ones, nature and things that really matter. Living normally and having a simple life helps slow down and not be part of the rat race. National Simplicity Day celebrates a simple way of life not loaded with materialistic yearning and meaning. This day is all about the life and teachings of American author and philosopher Henry David Thoreau who advocated for a life filled with real happiness and simplicity. Here are the 5 simple ways to attain real happiness in life.

Image: Getty Images

1. No Complications: We should not complicate life and should choose happiness and simplicity. We should remember that there are solutions to every problem.

Image: Getty Images

2. Essential Facts: Every human has a purpose on this earth – we should seek our real purpose in living this life given by god and find the essential facts to live for.

Image: Getty Images

3. Achievements: From small to big, every achievement is memorable and special. We should learn to abide by our goals, values and ethics and celebrate small and big achievements.

Image: Getty Images

4. Unnecessary Things: We should learn and realize the importance of things that are necessary daily and get rid peacefully of all the vanity and unnecessary things in life.

Image: Getty Images

5. Technology: While technology is a boon for the present world, it also takes us away from reality and our loved ones. We should unplug our devices and do something that connects us with the people we love, nature and ourselves.