From Elon Musk to Warren Buffet: 5 nighttime habits that shape millionaires
Hard work matters, but smart nighttime habits also shape millionaires. From Elon Musk to Warren Buffett, here are 5 things rich people do before bed.
1. Planning for the next day
Rich people plan ahead before sleeping. They reflect on their goals and outline how to achieve them, helping set clear priorities. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, often ends his day by strategizing and listing tasks for the next day.
2. Meditation for peace of mind
Mental peace is just as important as making money. Many rich people meditate or practice deep breathing before bed to strengthen their minds and wake up refreshed. Oprah Winfrey, the world-renowned talk show host, often shares how bedtime meditation helps her feel calm, positive, and make better decisions.
3. Reading books
Many of the world’s most successful people end their day with a book. Reading before bed expands their knowledge and sharpens their thinking. Legendary investor Warren Buffett, who reads for 5–6 hours daily, often reads at night too. He believes learning never stops — and this habit keeps his mind sharp and focused.
4. Thinking about their success
Rich people often visualize their successful future. They imagine where they’ll be in a few years and what their life will look like, helping them refine their goals. Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, often envisions his future success before bed. This habit boosts motivation and builds confidence for achieving big goals.
5. Positive thinking
Rich people avoid negative thoughts and focus on positivity, seeing every challenge as an opportunity. This mindset gives them the strength to overcome obstacles. Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, believes that positive thinking and self-belief simplify the path to success. Before bed, he focuses on positive thoughts, going to sleep with confidence and optimism for the next day.