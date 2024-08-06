Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mukesh Ambani to Amitabh Bachchan: Check out Mumbai’s 7 most expensive homes

    Mumbai often called the city of dreams and the financial capital of India is home to some of the wealthiest individuals who reside in properties that redefine luxury and opulence. Here’s a glimpse into 7 of the most expensive homes in Mumbai and their details.

    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 7:37 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 7:37 PM IST

    1. Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

    Owned by Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, Antilia is located on Altamount Road and stands as the second most expensive house in the world. This opulent 27-story tower is equipped with an assortment of opulent facilities, such as a salon, an ice cream parlour, a gym, nine high-speed elevators, three helipads, and an 80-seat movie theatre.

    2. Kumar Mangalam Birla's  Jatia House

    The chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, owns Jatia House, which is perched atop Malabar Hill and offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea. This 30,000-square-foot estate can accommodate parties of 500–700 guests and features 20 bedrooms, a central courtyard, and a lovely garden with a pond.

    3. Gautam Singhania's JK House

    JK House is situated in Mumbai's affluent Breach Candy neighbourhood and is owned by Gautam Singhania, the head of the Raymond Group. This thirty-story, 16,000 square foot home has six stories set aside for parking. To further enhance its grandeur and attractiveness, the structure also contains a showroom for Raymond.

    4. Cyrus Poonawalla's Lincoln House

    Cyrus Poonawalla is the owner of Lincoln House, a magnificent beachfront home tucked away in Mumbai's Breach Candy. Renowned for its historical significance and opulent facilities, this heritage house reflects the elegance and riches of its owner.

     

    Anil Ambani

    5. Anil Ambani's Abode

    Abode, the home of Anil Ambani, is situated in Bandra's Pali Hill. This 1600 square foot property has a number of upscale amenities, such as a gymnasium, swimming pool, large garage, and helipad with several helicopters.

    6. Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

    Mannat, the iconic home of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is situated in Bandra. This lavish bungalow spans six stories and boasts amenities such as a gymnasium, pool, private theatre, home offices, terrace, garden, library, and a personal auditorium, making it one of India’s most luxurious residences.
     

    7. Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa

    Amitabh Bachchan owns Jalsa, a two-story Juhu mansion. This house, which was initially given to the famous actor by filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, can house the whole Bachchan family and is a testament to his heritage and way of life.

