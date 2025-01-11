Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani donates Rs. 1.5 crore to Kashi Vishwanath, Annapurna temples

Nita Ambani visited Varanasi and donated to the Kashi Vishwanath and Annapurna temples. She attended Ganga Aarti, enjoyed local cuisine, and met weavers, purchasing sarees.

Nita Ambani in Varanasi

The Ambani family has a special love for Varanasi. Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation and wife of Mukesh Ambani, admires Banarasi sarees and has worn them on several occasions. Recently, Nita Ambani visited Varanasi.

Before visiting the holy city, Nita Ambani also participated in the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. She enjoyed the local snack 'chaat' at a popular shop in the Dashashwamedh area. Later, she visited the home of weaver Vijay Maurya in Sahityanagari, Ramnagar, and observed the intricate process of saree-making on a handloom, inquiring about the materials used.

Amresh Kushwaha, president of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Cooperative Association, said Nita Ambani ordered over 100 special sarees from his shop. The sarees had different designs instead of several weavers for the wedding ceremony.

Nita Ambani always attracts attention with her sophisticated and versatile fashion choices. The luxurious sarees she wore at her youngest son Anant Ambani's wedding became a talking point. In July 2024, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant married in a grand three-day celebration that beautifully blended traditional Indian rituals with modern luxury.

It wasn't just a wedding; it was a spectacular event that blended age-old traditions with contemporary luxury and celebrity glamour. Reports suggest Mukesh Ambani spent Rs. 5000 crore on Anant Ambani's wedding.

