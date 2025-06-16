Movie Suggestions: 7 must watch inspirational movies based on true Stories
These movies teach us inspiring tales of people who broke the norm and left this world a legacy that will be remembered forever. Their lives teach us that determination, courage, and persistence can lead one to do great things.
7 must watch inspirational movies
Empowering, educating, and inspiring people are the niche of films. The best of films are true story-based ones that demonstrate the power of the human will for success in spite of adversity. Seven inspirational movies based on real-life stories that are a must-watch are.
1. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Loosely inspired by Chris Gardner's life, this is a movie about how he moves from being homeless to becoming one of the best stockbrokers. Directed by Will Smith, the movie is all about hard work, grit, and determination with a belief system that anything is possible in the face of adversity.
2. Hidden Figures (2016)
An epic film concerning the untold history of African-American women mathematicians working at NASA. It illustrates how Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson broke the odds and made crucial contributions to the U.S. space program.
3. Schindler's List (1993)
This true life drama is the real story of Oskar Schindler, who saved over a thousand Jews during the Holocaust. It is a paean to humanity and courage at the most darkest moment in history.
4. The Blind Side (2009)
A drama inspirational sports film based on the life of Michael Oher, a poor young man who receives hope and assistance through the generosity of a welcoming family. A heartwarming tale of good, development, and personal achievement.
5. 12 Years a Slave (2013)
Based on the memoir of Solomon Northup, a African-American who was kidnapped and sold into slavery. His will to survive and final victory make this movie such a tragic tale of survival and perseverance.
6. A Beautiful Mind (2001)
This biopic is the life story of John Nash, a mathematical genius stricken with schizophrenia. Despite adversity, his contributions to economics leave a great legacy of brilliance and determination.
7. The Theory of Everything (2014)
A touching portrayal of the life of brilliant physicist Stephen Hawking, his battle with ALS and his groundbreaking work in science. A celebration of courage, love, and the pursuit of knowledge.