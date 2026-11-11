Even the biggest animals run away in fear if they see a tiger in the forest. Are there dogs brave enough to face such a tiger? You will be surprised to know about Kangal, known as one of the strongest dog breeds in the world. These dogs from Turkey are raised to protect flocks of sheep and goats from wolves and other wild animals. Their huge body, strong muscles, speed, and powerful jaws are their specialty. That is why Kangal has a good reputation as a guard dog that can face dangerous animals. But the answer to the question of whether it can hunt a tiger is not so simple.