Shih Tzus to French Bulldog-7 cutest dog breed

Characterized by their distinctive bat ears and compact size, French Bulldogs have a friendly and easygoing nature.
With their wrinkled faces and curled tails, pugs are irresistibly cute. They are known for their loving personalities and sociable behavior.
Dachshunds, or "wiener dogs," are known for their long bodies and short legs. They come in various coat types and colors and are often spirited and curious.
With their short legs and long bodies, Pembroke Welsh Corgis are undeniably charming. They are intelligent, playful, and have a strong herding instinct.
Recognized for their expressive eyes and silky, long ears, these dogs are affectionate and gentle and make great companions.
Known for their fluffy double coats and fox-like faces, Pomeranians are small, energetic, and often playful.
Shih Tzus have a distinctive pushed-in face and a flowing coat. They are affectionate and friendly and make excellent lap dogs.