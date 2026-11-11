Are you planning for Chhath Puja 2026? Here's a complete list of samagri required such as bamboo baskets, fruits, thekua ingredients, prasad and puja items. Check date scheduled for these 4 days ritual.

Chhath Puja is a religious ceremony and many items hold religious and traditional meaning. The festival lasts 4 days and is carried out to worship Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees will fast and pray during the Puja Day by offering prayers to the sun as it sets and rises.

Chhath Puja will take place on the 13th of November to the 16th of November in 2026. The first day will be on Friday with the Nahay Khay. Followed by Lohanda and Kharna on Saturday. On Sunday (15th November) Sandhya Arghya will take place and finally on Monday (16th November) Usha Arghya and Parana will happen.

Having a list of all the items needed for Chhath Puja will help you plan for your Chhath Puja if you are celebrating or helping out family members. Below are the dates and list of items you will need.

Chhath Puja 2026 – 4 Day Rituals

Date Day Ritual

13th November Friday Nahay Khay

14th November Saturday Lohanda/Kharna

15th November Sunday Sandhya Arghya

16th November Monday Usha Arghya/Parana

Chhath Puja 2026 – Complete Samagri List

There are plenty of items to get for this puja. These are listed below.

1. Bamboo Baskets & Puja Items

Some obvious items needed are;

Bamboo Soop (Winnowing basket)

Daura (large bamboo basket)

Lota (Brass / Copper)

Thali (Puja)

Small Bowls/Containers

Kalash

Arghya Glass / Container

2. Thekua & Kasar

One of the most important items is making homemade prasad. The following items are traditional to offer during Chhath Puja.

Thekua

Atta

Jaggery/Sugar

Desi Ghee

Fennel Seeds (Saunf)

Water

Kasar

Rice Flour

Jaggery

Ghee

Arwa Rice

Chana Dal

Lauki (Bottle Gourd)

Milk

Sugar

Cardamom

Wheat Flour

Betel Leaves

These ingredients will help you make traditional dishes and Kharna prasad.

3. Fruits & Farm Produce

The following items will go into the soop and daura.

Sugarcane Stalks

Coconut Whole

Nariyal Jata wala

Banana Bunch

Apples

Oranges

Sweet Lime (Mosambi)

Ginger

Fresh Turmeric

Radish

Sweet Potato

Seasonal Fruits

Depending on where you live, you may not have access to certain fruits and veg. It is best to follow your family’s traditional offerings.

4. Puja Items

There are plenty of items to offer during the puja.

Diyas (Clay)

Cotton Wicks

Ghee / Diya Oil

Sindoor

Roli & Kumkum

Turmeric Powder

Incense Sticks

Dhoop

Camphor (Kapoor)

Fresh Flowers

Akshat (Unbroken Rice Grains)

Betel Leaves & Nuts

Fresh Water

Tradional Clothing (New / Freshly washed)

Bangles & Shringar items depending on family traditions.

Top Tips for Chhath Puja

Ensure that you have everything ready for Chhath Puja.

Purchase in Advance – Ensure you have your baskets and puja items.

Fresh Quality Fruits – Ensure you have fresh fruits.

Ingredients for Prasad – Ensure you have all the ingredients for your thekua, kasar and Kharna.

Keep Clean – Ensure your kitchen, cooking items and puja items are clean following your family traditions.

Local Times – Ensure you know the times for your Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya around sunset and sunrise. Check what the exact times are for your area.

Organise – Ensure your baskets have everything organised so they can easily be taken to the ghat.

Chhath Puja is a lovely way to thank the Sun God for keeping us alive. It is a time to pray for your family to have good health, happiness and prosperity. Many items are on the traditional list however depending on your community and family you may offer different items. If you have prepared your items in advance you can concentrate on the rituals.