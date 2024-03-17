Lifestyle

Rottweiler to Pit Bulls-7 best guard dog breed

Here are seven of the greatest guard dog breeds, renowned for their protective instincts, loyalty, and strength.

Image credits: Freepik

German Shepherd

German Shepherds make great security dogs. They are popular for police, military, and home security because of their alertness, confidence, and trainability.

Image credits: our own

Rottweiler

Rottweilers are fierce protectors and faithful family guardians. They can prevent threats with their intimidating presence with adequate training and socialisation.

Image credits: Getty

Doberman Pinscher

Dobermans are known for their alertness, intelligence, and fearlessness. They are highly protective of their family and territory, making them effective guard dogs. 

Image credits: Getty

Bullmastiff

Bullmastiffs are big, robust, and protective. Although large, they are friendly and caring with their family while vigilantly protecting them from predators.

Image credits: pexels

Cane Corso

Italian Cane Corsos are large, faithful, and protective. They're good at protecting their house and family and suspicious of outsiders.

Image credits: Getty

Pit Bulls

They can make wonderful family pets with the proper care, training and environment, but they may not be ideal for those seeking a traditional guard dog.

Image credits: Freepik

Belgian Malinois

Belgian Malinois, like German Shepherds, are smart, active, and loyal. Due to their protection and trainability, they make great guard dogs and police and military dogs.

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One