Maha Shivratri 2025: Mahakaleshwar to Omkareshwar; 12 Jyotirlingas to visit this Shiv Ratri

The 12 Jyotirlingas are sacred shrines where Lord Shiva is worshipped in his radiant form. Scattered across India, each Jyotirlinga has unique legends, spiritual significance, and divine presence. Pilgrims believe visiting these shrines grants liberation (moksha) and divine blessings, making them vital in Hindu devotion

The 12 Jyotirlingas are sacred Shiva temples, each holding deep spiritual significance, legends, and divine energy, granting devotees blessings and moksha

Somnath Temple (Gujarat)

Somnath is the first among the 12 Jyotirlingas and is located in Prabhas Patan near Veraval, Gujarat. It is believed to have been originally built by the Moon God (Soma) to regain his lost radiance after being cursed by his father-in-law, Daksha. Over centuries, the temple was destroyed multiple times by invaders like Mahmud of Ghazni and later rebuilt by devotees. It stands as a symbol of devotion, resilience, and Shiva’s eternal presence. The temple’s architecture is exquisite, with a majestic shikhara (spire) and a beautiful view of the Arabian Sea. The evening aarti and the light and sound show narrate the temple’s rich history, making it a spiritual and historical marvel

Mahakaleshwar (Madhya Pradesh)

Mahakaleshwar Temple, located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, is one of the most revered Shiva temples. It is the only Jyotirlinga where Shiva is worshipped as a Swayambhu (self-manifested) lingam, meaning it appeared on its own. It is also unique as the only south-facing Jyotirlinga, symbolizing Shiva as the Lord of Time (Mahakal). The temple is famous for its early morning Bhasma Aarti, where sacred ash is used in the ritual, creating a deeply mystical experience. Ujjain itself is an ancient city known for hosting the Kumbh Mela. Worshipping Mahakaleshwar is believed to liberate devotees from the cycle of birth and death

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh)

Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga is situated on the Mandhata island in the Narmada River, Madhya Pradesh. The island’s natural shape resembles the sacred ‘Om’ symbol, making it a significant spiritual center. The legend associated with Omkareshwar tells of the time when King Mandhata and his sons performed severe penance, leading to Shiva’s appearance as a Jyotirlinga. The temple has two forms of Shiva—Omkareshwar (on the island) and Mamleshwar (on the mainland). Pilgrims also perform the Parikrama (circumambulation) of the island, a deeply spiritual experience. The temple’s serene surroundings and the holy Narmada River make it an ideal place for meditation and devotion

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand)

Kedarnath, the highest of all Jyotirlingas, is nestled in the Himalayas in Uttarakhand. It is part of the Char Dham pilgrimage and is accessible only for six months a year due to heavy snowfall. According to legend, after the Kurukshetra war, the Pandavas sought Shiva’s forgiveness for their sins. Shiva, avoiding them, took the form of a bull and dived underground. His hump remained at Kedarnath, while other parts emerged in different locations, forming the Panch Kedar temples. The temple, originally built by the Pandavas and later reconstructed by Adi Shankaracharya, exudes divine energy. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks and the Mandakini River, Kedarnath is a place of profound spirituality

Bhimashankar (Maharashtra)

Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga is located in the Sahyadri hills of Maharashtra. The temple is associated with the demon Bhima, who terrorized the region. After intense prayers, Lord Shiva appeared and destroyed Bhima, and the Jyotirlinga manifested here. The temple is built in the Nagara architectural style and is surrounded by dense forests, which are part of the Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary. It is also considered the origin of the Bhima River. Pilgrims and trekkers alike visit the temple for both its religious significance and natural beauty

Kashi Vishwanath (Uttar Pradesh)

Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi is one of the holiest Hindu temples. It is believed that Shiva himself resides in Kashi (Varanasi) and grants liberation (moksha) to devotees. The temple has been rebuilt multiple times, with the current structure constructed by Ahilyabai Holkar in the 18th century. The Gyanvapi Well within the temple complex is said to house a sacred Shiva lingam hidden during an invasion. The temple attracts millions of devotees who come to experience its divine aura. It is said that anyone who dies in Kashi attains moksha, making it the ultimate spiritual destination

Trimbakeshwar (Maharashtra)

Trimbakeshwar Temple, located in Nashik, Maharashtra, is unique as its Jyotirlinga represents the Trinity—Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. The temple is also the origin of the holy Godavari River. According to mythology, Sage Gautama performed penance here, and Shiva blessed the land with the Godavari’s presence. The temple has a distinctive black stone structure with intricate carvings. Devotees perform Narayan Nagbali puja here to cleanse ancestral sins

Vaidyanath (Jharkhand)

Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga, also known as Baba Baidyanath, is associated with the legend of Ravana. It is believed that Ravana performed intense penance and tried to carry the lingam to Lanka, but due to divine intervention, he placed it in Deoghar (Jharkhand). The temple is a major pilgrimage site, especially during Shravan month, when millions undertake the Kanwar Yatra to offer holy water

Nageshwar (Gujarat)

Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, near Dwarka, represents Shiva as the protector from all poisons. The legend tells of a demon named Daruka who imprisoned a devotee named Supriya. Lord Shiva appeared and defeated the demon, establishing the Jyotirlinga. The temple features a massive Shiva statue and is considered a powerful spiritual site

Ramanathaswamy (Tamil Nadu)

Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram is linked to Lord Rama, who worshipped Shiva here before building the bridge to Lanka. The temple has the longest corridor in the world and is famous for its 22 sacred wells, each with unique water properties. Pilgrims bathe in these wells for purification

Grishneshwar (Maharashtra)

Grishneshwar, near the Ellora Caves, is the smallest Jyotirlinga temple. It was rebuilt by Queen Ahilyabai Holkar and signifies unwavering devotion. A devout woman named Kusuma regularly worshipped Shiva here, and upon the tragic loss of her son, Shiva blessed her with his divine presence. The temple’s red sandstone structure and intricate carvings attract devotees and tourists alike

Latest Videos