Lentils to Tofu: 7 foods with more iron content than Spinach

Iron is vital for energy, cognitive function, and immune health, yet many people struggle to get enough. While spinach is often celebrated as an iron-rich food, many other foods surpass it in iron content, providing added nutrients. Here’s a look at seven powerhouse foods with more iron than spinach

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 3:47 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

Iron Rich Foods

Discover seven iron-rich foods that surpass spinach in iron content, supporting energy, immunity, and overall wellness. From lentils and pumpkin seeds to oysters and dark chocolate, these nutrient-dense options offer more iron and added health benefits for a well-rounded diet

article_image2

Lentils

With about 6.6 mg of iron per cup, lentils are a powerhouse for iron. They also provide fiber and protein, making them ideal for vegetarians. Versatile in soups and salads, lentils are an affordable way to support energy and overall well-being

article_image3

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds pack 4.2 mg of iron per ounce. They’re also rich in magnesium, zinc, and healthy fats, making them a great snack. Whether added to oatmeal or enjoyed plain, they help improve immunity and support metabolic functions

article_image4

Quinoa

Quinoa contains 2.8 mg of iron per cooked cup. This gluten-free grain also delivers essential amino acids, fiber, and antioxidants, promoting better digestion and sustained energy. It’s ideal for grain bowls, salads, or as a rice substitute

article_image5

Tofu

Tofu offers about 3.4 mg of iron per half-cup. A versatile protein source for vegetarians and vegans, tofu can be added to stir-fries, soups, and salads. Besides iron, it’s packed with calcium, supporting bone health and muscle function

article_image6

Chickpeas

Chickpeas contain 4.7 mg of iron per cup, making them an excellent source for vegetarians. Their fiber, protein, and nutrient content boost digestion and heart health. They’re perfect in hummus, stews, or even roasted as a crunchy snack

article_image7

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate boasts 7 mg of iron per 3.5 ounces. Rich in antioxidants and mood-boosting compounds, it’s beneficial for the heart and brain when enjoyed in moderation. Choose dark chocolate with high cocoa content for a nutritious treat

article_image8

Oyster

Oysters deliver a whopping 8 mg of iron per 3-ounce serving, outpacing many plant sources. Besides iron, they’re loaded with zinc and vitamin B12, promoting immune function and cognitive health. Best enjoyed fresh, oysters are ideal for seafood lovers

