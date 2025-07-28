- Home
The grand finale of reality show Laughter Chefs Season 2 took place on Sunday. Karan Kundra and Elvish Yadav have become the winners of this season. Fans are continuously congratulating both of them on becoming winners.
The finale of Colors TV's most popular show Laughter Chefs Season 2 took place on Sunday night. The winner of the show was announced amidst tough competition. Let us tell you that the trophy of this season's winner was won by the pair of Karan Kundra and Elvish Yadav. At the same time, the first runner-up was the pair of Reem Sheikh and Aly Goni. After the victory, the winners are continuously receiving congratulations on social media. Let us tell you that the show has been running for the last 7 months. It was hosted by comedian Bharti Singh, and the chef of the show was Harpal Singh Sokhi. Laughter Chefs 2 premiered on January 25 this year.
Laughter Chefs Season 2 Final Competition
In the finale of the cooking show Laughter Chefs Season 2, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi gave the task to all the couples to make the last dish of this season. All the contestants had to make a dessert. Everyone completed the given task, but the chefs were most pleased with the dessert made by Karan Kundra and Elvish Yadav. At the end of the episode, the live audience tasted the dessert made by the contestants and voted on that basis. After this, host Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal counted the total stars received by each couple throughout the season. After this, Karan and Elvish Yadav were declared winners.
How many stars did the winners get in Laughter Chefs Season 2
According to reports, Karan Kundra and Elvish Yadav, winners of Laughter Chefs Season 2, got 51 stars. Whereas, first runners-up Reem Sheikh and Aly Goni got 38 stars. Let us tell you that the hosts of the upcoming reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, Sonali Bendre and Munawar Farooqui also attended the grand finale of Laughter Chefs Season 2. The chef had given the task of making Bundi Laddoos to both of them and Sonali was the winner in this.
About Laughter Chefs
Let us tell you that the first season of Laughter Chefs premiered on June 1, 2024. Its finale took place on October 4, 2024. The winners of the first season were Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya. The second season premiered on January 25 this year. This time, Krishna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lahiri, Reem Sheikh, Karan Kundra, and Aly Goni joined the show as contestants. Both seasons were hosted by Bharti Singh. At the same time, celebrity chef Harpal Singh also became the judge of the second season.