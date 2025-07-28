Image Credit : instagram

The finale of Colors TV's most popular show Laughter Chefs Season 2 took place on Sunday night. The winner of the show was announced amidst tough competition. Let us tell you that the trophy of this season's winner was won by the pair of Karan Kundra and Elvish Yadav. At the same time, the first runner-up was the pair of Reem Sheikh and Aly Goni. After the victory, the winners are continuously receiving congratulations on social media. Let us tell you that the show has been running for the last 7 months. It was hosted by comedian Bharti Singh, and the chef of the show was Harpal Singh Sokhi. Laughter Chefs 2 premiered on January 25 this year.